Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Medicine Shortage At Cooper Hospital Forces Patients To Buy Drugs From Outside

Mumbai, Feb 23: One of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s major hospitals, Cooper Medical College and Hospital, appears to be ailing itself. Patients coming here for treatment are not receiving adequate healthcare facilities.

The situation is so severe that medicines for chest pain, cholesterol, stomach pain, viral infections, and even antibiotics are unavailable. As a result, patients are being forced to purchase medicines from private medical stores outside.

Over 2,000 OPD patients daily

Located in Juhu–Vile Parle in the western suburbs, the hospital sees more than 2,000 patients daily in its OPD. Patients from Vile Parle, Juhu, Santacruz, Andheri, Khar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, and nearby areas come here for treatment.

The hospital is particularly important because of its proximity to both domestic and international airports, playing a crucial role during emergencies. Many accident victims from the Western Express Highway are also brought here.

Serving the middle class, affluent, and economically weaker sections alike, the hospital has long been a key healthcare centre for the western suburbs. However, over the past several months, there has been a noticeable decline in the facilities available to patients.

Patient alleges unavailability of basic medicines

Abhishek Pandey from Mira-Bhayandar, who had come to the hospital for a relative’s treatment, stated that even basic medicines are unavailable. He said that when he recorded a video highlighting the shortage of medicines, hospital staff allegedly threatened him.

Pandey further claimed that, apart from the medicine shortage, the hospital premises are unhygienic.

Wide range of drugs reportedly out of stock

Medicines such as calcium supplements, painkillers, nerve medication, antibiotics, antifungal drugs, blood pressure medication, medicines for chest pain (angina), cholesterol control, drugs to stop bleeding, medicines for stomach pain and cramps, influenza (flu), viral infections (such as chickenpox), and anti-inflammatory drugs are out of stock.

Additionally, creams for acne, scabies (itching), and fungal ringworm are also unavailable. Patients are being asked to purchase all these medicines from outside.

Shortage of injections and basic supplies

Apart from medicines, even basic anti-rabies injections are not available on time at the hospital. Doctors at Cooper Hospital often direct patients elsewhere due to the unavailability of injections.

There is also a shortage of hand gloves, syringes, and needles in the wards, and patients are reportedly told to procure these items from outside.

Hospital authorities respond

When contacted regarding the shortage of medicines, the hospital dean, Dr Dev Shetty, did not respond to messages and calls. Subsequently, Dr Shailesh Mohite, Director of Major Hospitals, was contacted.

He said that he would look into the matter. He assured that patients would not be allowed to face any inconvenience at the hospital.

