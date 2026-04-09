Mumbai Civic Budget 2026: BMC’s Highest-Ever ₹80952 Crore Budget Set For Approval On April 29; Discussions From April 15

Mumbai’s record BMC budget heads for approval as discussions begin mid-April | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 9: The highest-ever Mumbai civic budget of Rs 80,952.56 crore for the financial year 2026–27 is expected to be passed by the BMC House on April 29, following a week-long discussion starting from April 15.

The budget estimate, which was sanctioned by the Standing Committee last week, was presented by the committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde to the House, which is headed by the mayor, on Thursday.

Increase over previous fiscal year

Notably, the BMC budget for FY 2026–27 is Rs 6,525.15 crore more than the budget estimates for the year 2025–26 of Rs 74,427.41 crore. The estimated expenditure for FY 2026–27 is Rs 32,698.44 crore as against the estimated revenue receipts of Rs 51,510.94 crore.

Call for better fund utilisation

In his budget speech, Shinde highlighted that every year not more than 70 to 80% of the budget provision is utilised by the BMC's concerned departments, and the remaining funds lapse. He proposed that a review committee should be constituted to ensure full utilisation of the budgetary provision for the year 2026–2027.

Focus on drainage and infrastructure planning

As stormwater drain desilting and repeated road works are crucial works of the BMC, Shinde also proposed that the first phase of desilting should begin in December every year instead of March–April, and the second phase should begin in April.

This will ensure desilting is completed in time and labourers do not have to endure methane gas emissions and heat. Regarding the repeated road digging for laying utilities, Shinde proposed a "utility tunnel" for all 17 utilities beneath the roads.

Allocation for corporators and mayor

Meanwhile, out of the Rs 80,952.56 crore budget, a provision of Rs 800 crore is made for the Standing Committee. While approving the budget estimate last week, the committee decided that Rs 1 crore will be provided to each of the 227 corporators for development works in their wards, and around Rs 313 crore will be provided to corporators, including the ruling and opposition parties, for the specific developmental projects submitted to the committee. A provision of Rs 100 to 150 crore was made for the mayor for her works/initiatives.

Opposition likely to raise key concerns

As the budget discussions will begin from April 15, heated deliberations are expected from the opposition, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT). The party has been strongly opposing the Gargai Dam Project, which is the top priority project for the BJP-led BMC.

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The Sena (UBT) cites that there is no clarity yet on rehabilitation of the six villages and transplantation of 3 lakh trees which will be affected due to the project. The opposition has been pressing for a desalination project instead.

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