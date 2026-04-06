BMC's ₹80,953 Crore Budget For 2026-27 Sanctioned Unopposed By Standing Committee, Headed For House Approval

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC budget of Rs 80,952.56 crores for the year 2026-27 was sanctioned unopposed by the civic standing committee on Monday. Former BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had presented the budget to the standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde on February 25, following which budget discussions were held by the committee.

The budget will now be presented in the House on April 9 and deliberations by the corporators will be taken from April 15, following which it will be finally approved. "We will have atleast six days discussions on the budget in the house, starting from April 15. The budget will be approved by April 25 or April 30," said leader of the house Ganesh Khankar.

Of the total budget, a provision of Rs 800 crores was made for the standing committee. As per civic sources, committee has decided to provide Rs 100 to 150 crore for the mayor for her works/initiatives and Rs 1 crore will be provided to each of 227 corporators as development funds. While around Rs 313 crores will be provided to corporators, including the ruling and opposition parties, for the specific developmental projects submitted to the committee.

"Several corporators have submitted their projects to the commitee. The chairman will decided which corporators' project can be approved and funds will be granted accordingly," said a BJP corporator who is also a standing committee member.

Notably, in the highest ever budget of nearly Rs 81,000 crore presented by the BMC administration this year, 41,390 crore has been earmarked for various developmental works.

It is rare occasion that the civic fiscal budget will be sanctioned in April end. The budget was also presented late this year as the BMC elections were held and a new civic body of elected representatives was formed.

From 2022 until last year, the budget was sanctioned by the commissioner since the earlier corporators term had ended in 2022 and the BMC was under the administrative rule. It is after four years, the budget was discussed in the standing committee and will be now deliberated in the House by the corporators.

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