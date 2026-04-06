Mahalaxmi Saras 2026 Exhibition Concludes With Record-Breaking ₹22 Crore Turnover In Just 13 Days

The Mahalaxmi Saras 2026 exhibition concluded on a high note at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, registering a record-breaking turnover of over Rs 22 crore in just 13 days. |

The Mahalaxmi Saras 2026 exhibition concluded on a high note at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, registering a record-breaking turnover of over Rs 22 crore in just 13 days.

Stalls and participants

The exhibition, which began on March 24, featured around 490 stalls showcasing products made by rural women’s self-help groups from across the country.

"It witnessed an overwhelming response from visitors, particularly in the final six days, when footfall surged significantly, prompting organisers to extend the duration of the event," said an organisor.

Free home delivery boost

A key highlight this year was the introduction of a free home delivery service within a 25-kilometre radius. The facility encouraged visitors to make bulk purchases of items such as grains, spices, organic jaggery, and handicrafts, contributing significantly to the rise in overall sales.

Organisers stated, “The home delivery facility proved to be a game changer. It allowed customers to shop freely without worrying about carrying goods, which directly boosted sales.”

Celebrity visits

The exhibition also saw visits from celebrities who promoted the “Vocal for Local” initiative through social media, attracting a large number of young visitors.

To improve visitor experience, special facilities such as cloakrooms and rest areas for senior citizens and persons with disabilities were arranged, which were widely appreciated.

At the closing ceremony, several self-help groups and organisations were honoured for their performance across categories, including best-selling products, innovation, and overall sales.

Officials said the exhibition not only generated significant business but also provided a strong platform for rural women entrepreneurs, contributing to the growth of the rural economy.

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