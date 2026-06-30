Mumbai Civic Action: BMC's N Ward Demolishes Illegal Shops, Libraries Encroaching On Ghatkopar Footpaths

BMC's N Ward removed illegal shops and libraries encroaching on footpaths in Ghatkopar during a demolition drive | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, June 30: The BMC's N Ward on Tuesday removed four unauthorised shops and three illegally constructed libraries that were obstructing footpaths along Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg in the Pant Nagar area of Ghatkopar.

Encroachments Removed

The BMC launched the demolition drive after finding that unauthorised shops and libraries on Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar (East), had encroached on the road and footpath, obstructing pedestrian movement.

During the operation, four illegal shops, three unauthorised libraries, and illegally erected sheds and structures were demolished, clearing the footpath for public use.

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The action was carried out by officials and staff of the BMC's N Ward with the assistance of civic machinery, while personnel from Ghatkopar Police Station provided adequate security during the drive.

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