Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 9 Illegal Shops In Andheri, Clears Footpath Encroachments On Veera Desai Road

BMC officials remove illegal shops and encroachments from footpaths during a demolition drive in Andheri | File Photo

Mumbai, June 19: As part of its ongoing drive against encroachments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished nine illegal shops that had encroached on footpaths in Andheri, obstructing pedestrian movement.

Illegal shops demolished

According to civic officials, the action was carried out by the BMC's K-West Ward. As part of the drive, one unauthorised shop on Fun Republic Road was demolished, while goods from another illegally operated shop were seized.

On Veera Desai Road, civic teams demolished eight illegal shops and also removed unauthorised sheds and staircases that had encroached upon the footpath. Officials said the operation has cleared the footpaths, allowing pedestrians to use them safely and without obstruction.

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Joint civic operation conducted

The demolition drive was carried out jointly by officials and staff from the K-West Ward's Maintenance, Building and Factory, Licensing, and Public Health departments using heavy machinery. Adequate police security was provided by the Amboli Police during the operation.

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