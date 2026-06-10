Mumbai Anti-Encroachment Drive: BMC Demolishes Illegal Extensions At Hotels And Restaurants In Andheri West, Seizes Equipment | VIDEO

BMC officials remove unauthorised restaurant extensions during an anti-encroachment drive in Andheri West aimed at reclaiming mandatory open spaces | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: The BMC on Tuesday demolished the unauthorized extensions constructed by hotels and restaurants at Veera Desai Road and New Link Road in Andheri West, under its drive to remove encroachments on compulsory open spaces by commercial establishments.

Establishments Targeted And Items Seized

The establishments against which actions were taken included What's Your Bahana, Trov9, Juliet, and Yazu in the Veera Desai Road and Off SV Road area in Andheri West.

During this action, 24 chairs, 1 cooking range, microwave oven, 3 coolers, 1 electric fryer, and 2 speakers were seized by the Health and Licensing Department.

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BMC Directives And Joint Action

"Additional Municipal Commissioner, Dr Ashwini Joshi, has issued directives for strict action against hotels that have unauthorizedly covered the compulsory open space in the service area. Accordingly, the action is being carried out across Mumbai. The action was conducted by a joint team from the Health Department (MOH), Licensing Department (License), Fire Department (Fire), and Building and Factory Department (B&F)," the BMC said in its statement on Wednesday.

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