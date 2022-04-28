Mumbai: City’s noble thought for thirsty birds as mercury goes up

All throats are parched with this unprecedented oppressive spring-summer; of humans, animals and birds alike. While we can all carry water bottles along to quench thirst, some sensitive citizens and government organisations have spared a thought for the city's avian population as natural resources are running low, leading to water scarcity.

Mumbai is home to common birds such as crows, parrots, sparrows, myna, sunbirds and pigeons, to name a few. To begin with, the BMC has decided to make bird baths in their natural habitats such as parks and gardens, even though many countries across the world advise not to do so to contain the spread of any type of avian influenza.

Head of the BMC’s garden department Jitendra Pardeshi said this initiative was taken to make water easily available to birds. He said, “These baths are made up of natural material like big stones and empty pots, to attract birds. They are installed to let birds drink water easily in the advancing summer. This is a great initiative for the city’s fauna.” Some of the locations where they have been installed are

Sitaram Shinoy Udhyan, Lion’s Club garden in Ghatkopar, Lokmanya Tilak Udhyan in Kandivali and Nahar Shakti Garden in Chandivali.

