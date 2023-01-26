Mumbai: City to host 5-day film festival to mark India’s SCO Presidency

Mumbai

The five-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NFDC in Mumbai, will open with the world premiere of Tamil film ‘Appatha’ at the NCPA’s JJ Bhabha Hall on January 27.

Fifty-seven films will be screened from Jan 28 at the Film Division Complex at Pedder Road and the NFDC Theatre at Nehru Planetarium, Worli. The festival has been organised to mark India’s Presidency at SCO,

Joint Secretary (Films), MIB, NFDC MD and SCO Films Festival Director Prithul Kumar said.

Mr Kuamr added that it will build cinematic partnership, nurture young filmmaking talent and act as a catalyst for SCO, which currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), three Observer States and 14 Dialogue Partners. Pakistan was invited by India but is not participating.

In the Competition Section, 14 feature films are vying for honours, while the Non-Competition section will showcase 43 films, all subtitled in English.

The inaugural film ‘Appatha’ is directed by Padma Shri and National award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan. Starring National Award winning actor Urvashi in the lead role, the film is benchmarked as her 700th film and 51 years in the Indian film industry

Five Indian Restored Classics, Shatranj ke khiladi (1977, Hindi), Subarnrekha (1965, Bengali), Chandralekha (1948, Tamil), Iru Kodgul (1969, Tamil) and Chidambaram (1985, Malayalam) the Marathi Film Godavari directed by Nikhil Mahajan and Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chello Show (India's official entry at the Oscars which failed to to make it to the final list) will be screened at the festival.

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, SS Rajamouli's award winning RRR (country-focus), Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi (Director Focus), Mridul Toolsidas's Toolsidas Junior (Children Focus) and Chetan Bhakuni’s short-film Jugalbandi will also be screened in the non competitive segment.

‘Masterclasses’ and ‘In Conversation’ sessions have been curated with eminent filmmakers and actors.

There will be a session on “Rising Indian Cinema Popularity in SCO region” by. filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Ramesh Sippy, and veteran actress Asha Parekh and actor Chaitanya Chinchlik.

The festival will also showcase country and state pavilions, photo and poster exhibitions, handicrafts stalls and other events.

Online Delegate Registrations can be done online https://sco.nfdcindia. as well as in person at the Films Division Complex at Pedder Road. Delegate registration fees are INR 300 or INR 100 per day. Students get free entry.