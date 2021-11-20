Mumbai city slips to 35th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2021, Navi Mumbai third cleanest city in country

Mumbai's ranking slipped to steps down in terms of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation, this year as compared to last year, as yet again the financial capital has failed to figure in the list of top 25 cities. Other Municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) such as Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan Dombivali have figured in the list of top 25 cities with ranks 4, 14 and 25 respectively.



Besides this, even Vasai Virar has ranked 29 much ahead of Greater Mumbai.



Mumbai was ranked 35th in this year's Swachh Bharat Survekshan, before that in 2019 it was 49th among 425 cities, a steep fall from its 18th rank in 2018. This year the city has ranked 37, said BMC officials.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India. It was launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

When asked about slipping overall ranking Deputy municipal commissioner in charge of solid waste management Sangeeta Hasnale said, "The overall ranking was affected owing to our battle with covid19 pandemic and related work. Our focus in the last two years was on fighting the virus and avail better health services to the Mumbaikars, and therefore we were unable to represent the city up to the mark. That doesn't mean we did not put in the effort. Just that it fell short to score and unable to represent the city well enough. We will better our rank next year."

On a mission to better its ranking in the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan survey the next year, the BMC is laying emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation on the lines of the central government's 'Azadi Ka AmritMahotsav' initiative. Under this the Mumbai civic body is once again focussing on hygiene and sanitation awareness, clean public/community toilets, training to conservancy and sanitation workers and incentives to societies/organisations/buildings for segregating and composting wet waste at the source.



According to BMC officials, the civic body had left no stone unturned to get the top spot in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat' campaign. "However, during the pandemic induced lockdown the hard work and efforts of the municipal workers waned and hence it was decided to start afresh and complete the mission," said a senior BMC official.



The first survey was undertaken in 2016 and it covered 73 cities (53 cities with a population of over a million, and all state capitals); by 2020 the survey had grown to cover 4242 cities and was said to be the largest cleanliness survey in the world. The surveys are carried out by the Quality Council of India.

Meanwhile, Mumbai won an award for the best megacity in innovation and best practices.

Confirming the development, Hasnale said, "The award for the best megacity in innovation and best practices was for the various projects undertaken by the BMC during the year including converting waste to cooking gas and project of segregation at source wherein housing societies were encouraged to set up compost pits within their premises."



The Survey:



The survey is carried out by the Quality Council of India, which in 2020 covered 4242 cities and towns, In include 5 Lakhs+ ULB Document Evidence captured, 24 Lakhs+ Geotagged Photos captured from the field and feedback from 1.9 crore people.



A survey in 2020 was weighted at 6000 points. The criteria and weightages for different components of sanitation-related aspects used for the survey were:



-Service Level Progress-1300 marks

-Citizen feedback – 1500 marks

-Direct observation – 1500 marks

-GFC (SWM) 1,000 Marks; ODF /ODF+ / ODF++ 500 Marks

-Average ranking of Quarterly Assessments (April 2019 to June 2019, July 2019 to Sep 2019, Oct 2019 to Dec 2019)-200 Marks.

Mumbai's score



As per the final results for 2012 Survekshan, Mumbai scored 2,021 out of the total of 6,000 marks. In 2020, 3,106.39 out of the total of 6,000 marks and in 2019, the city had scored 3,277 out of 5,000, according to the data.

Other cities in the state



A total of ten cities in the state have featured on the Swachh Survekshan ranking list apart from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. Which include -- Pune which ranked 5, Nashik -- 17 , Pimpri Chinchwad 19, Aurangabad -- 22, Nagpur -- 23, Kalyan Dombivli -- 25 and Vasai Virar -- 29.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 08:48 PM IST