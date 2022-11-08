Mumbai: City sees drop in Covid cases; health experts remain vigilant on new sub-variants | Representative pic

Mumbai: Despite emerging new sub-variants, there has been no spike in Covid-19 cases yet. Mumbai city has been reporting less than 100 cases since the past seven days.

According to the statistics, 435 Covid cases and three deaths have been recorded between November 1-7 compared to 529 cases and zero deaths between October 25-31, indicating an 18% drop in cases. Similarly, active cases have dropped to 435 until November 7 compared to 798 which was until October 25.

Health officials vigilant

However, state health officials who are studying the epidemiological characteristics of the new strains will continue to keep an eye on the pandemic curve.

The city has reported new sub-variants of Omicron–BQ.1, BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB and XBB.1, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1. These are considered more transmissible and capable of bypassing immunity. With the ongoing festivals and coming winter season, the public health department is anticipating a rise in Covid-19 cases. However, so far, the situation has been under control.

The endemic stage of Covid

Senior health officials said the Covid cases are on an endemic stage as cases and deaths are under control. However, people need to adhere to Covid norms at public places. “We are in an endemic stage and people have to live with this virus for a lifetime. Currently winter season will start there might be some rise in cases for which citizens should not ignore Flu-like symptoms. Seek medical advice at the earliest. Observe Covid Appropriate behaviour at public places, vaccination should be completed as per GoI guidelines, people with comorbidities need to take extra precautions while visiting public places and persons suffering with Influenza like illness should avoid public contacts as much as possible,’ he said.