Mumbai: City reports 1,803 fresh COVID-19 cases; active cases cross 10k-mark

Mumbai has reported 1,803 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and the active cases crossed the 10000-mark.
Check the numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1803
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 959
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,50,285
Overall Recovery Rate - 97%
Total Active Pts. - 10889
Doubling Rate - 513 Days
Growth Rate (5th June- 11th June)- 0.133%
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000, the health department said in a bulletin.
With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose 79,10,577 and the toll to 1,47,870.
On Saturday, the state had recorded 2,922 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.
The number of active cases stands at 16,370. Gondia is the only district in the state which didn't have any active case as of Sunday.
Mumbai recorded 1,803 fresh cases and two fatalities.
The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.
A total of 1,432 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,46,337.
The recovery rate in the state is 97.92 per cent.
A total of 42,922 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples conducted so far in the state to 8,13,21,768, the bulletin said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Cases 79,10,577, death toll 1,47,870, active cases 16,370, tests 8,13,21,768.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)