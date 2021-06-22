Mumbai: City reports 1,000 gastroenteritis cases till June 13

More than 1,000 cases of gastroenteritis, known as ‘stomach flu’, have been recorded in Mumbai till June 13. Similarly, 48 cases of leptospirosis were also reported during the same period. According to the data shared by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the first six months, 1,144 gastroenteritis cases were reported in the city (an average of almost 200 cases each month). Officials and health experts have attributed this surge to the movement of people after the lockdown was relaxed. There is a chance that such cases may rise further once roadside stalls and hotels open. With this in mind, the civic body has issued an advisory, urging citizens to avoid eating outside or street food during monsoon.

Gastroenteritis is a form of stomach flu, which typically spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. It leads to diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant general physician, Bombay Hospital, said many street food stalls have been opened and people have stopped eating homemade food. “Citizens need to be more cautious while eating outside, as the pandemic has not ebbed. Until we see a steep drop in COVID-19 cases, Mumbaikars should avoid eating outside,” he said.

BMC data also revealed that 48 cases of leptospirosis were reported till June 13. People with a history of wading through flood water have been advised to consult a doctor for prophylactic treatment of leptospirosis within 72 hours. “All the private practitioners are hereby requested to start doxycycline for all fever patients during the monsoon season, as early treatment with doxycycline prevents organ involvement and other complications. It prevents deaths due to leptospirosis,” said Dr Malagala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

Dr Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases expert, said the sudden change in temperature makes the body vulnerable to certain diseases. Constant oscillation between hot, humid and wet weather makes it conducive for microorganisms to reproduce and thrive. “People need to see a doctor immediately, as the symptoms are quite similar to those of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, gastroenteritis and chikungunya. They should take medication as prescribed by the doctor and not attempt any home remedies,” he added.