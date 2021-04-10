Mumbai: City records over 9,000 new Covid cases, 50 deaths

Mumbai city continues to show an upward trend in the daily number of cases being reported among other districts in the state. The financial capital on Saturday recorded 9,327 new Covid-19 cases, whereas 50 patients died during the same period. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,10,225, while the fatality toll reached 11,959 on Saturday.

The city has added nearly one lakh new cases during the last 13 days, the data revealed.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai dropped to 79 per cent, while the overall coronavirus growth rate has worsened to almost 2 per cent and the doubling rate has dropped to 34 days.

With 8,474 patients discharged in the last 24 hours the total number of people who recovered from the disease stands at 4,060,87. The active case count in the maximum currently stands at 91,108.

Meanwhile, the weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to bring under control the COVID-19 surge has elicited a positive response from people so far with the streets and markets in most parts of the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, wearing a deserted look, officials said on Saturday.

However, at some locations in the state, including some market areas in Mumbai, people were seen flouting social distancing and other norms by gathering at one place in large numbers.

Meanwhile, 55,411 new cases were reported from across Maharashtra on Saturday including 309 new deaths. The overall case fatality rate of the state has jumped to 1.72 per cent. The cumulative caseload of covid19 in the state is 33,43,951, while the active case count in the state has jumped to 5,36,682.

The first-weekend lockdown in the state began at 8 pm on Friday, April 09 and it will continue till 7 am on Monday, April 12.The state government last week announced some other restrictions, like night curfew during the weekdays and prohibitory orders during the day time as part of its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan alongside the weekend lockdown. The weekend lockdown and other curbs will continue till April 30.

"We hope that the restrictions will slow down if not completely stop the rising number of cases. All we need is co-operation and support from the citizens, while we are putting all our efforts in keeping the deadly virus at bay," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health)