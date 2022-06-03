Mumbai: City has 68% of Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 cases | AFP

Mumbai accounted for over 68 per cent of overall Covid-19 cases reported across Maharashtra between May 26 and June 3. According to the data, 4,437 cases were reported in the city during this period with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 5.78 per cent, while Maharashtra reported 6,528 cases between May 26 and June 3, with a TPR of 3.42 per cent.

Health experts said the city has always been the biggest contributor during all three waves since the pandemic struck in March 2020. Officials claimed that a sudden spike is expected when a pandemic turns into an endemic like swine flu.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the surge cannot be predicted because, after the relaxation of restrictions, the population has increased. Similarly, immunity, as well as variants of the virus fluctuating during an endemic, are common.

“Several issues are responsible for the blip in the curve. For instance, after months of beneficiaries getting vaccinated, the vaccine efficiency might fade with time, making people, especially the elderly with comorbidities, vulnerable,” he said.

The test positivity rate – the number of positive cases detected among the tests conducted – stood at 7.71 per cent in Mumbai with 9,896 tests conducted on June 3.

“It’s too early to comment whether it is a fourth wave or just a rise in daily cases. We need to monitor for the next two to three weeks to arrive at a conclusion. However, it is believed that it’s a blip in the ongoing endemic phase,” said a senior health expert.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head, of critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim, a Fortis associate, said, the rise in cases in Mumbai is due to two main reasons. The first is the probable presence of BA 4 and BA 5 variants and the growth advantage this variant possesses. The second reason is that due to reduced social distancing and minimum usage of masks, the infection is higher. He said, "It’s a good sign that the high positivity rate is not resulting in increased hospital admissions and fatalities. “It is important to note that the number of admissions to hospitals, ICU units, oxygen requirements, and the mortality rate is relatively low, in the current scenario,” he said.

“This current strain of the virus may, however, affect elderly patients with comorbidities who may require higher care, including hospitalisation. To reduce the cases, it is recommended that everyone masks up and maintains social distancing. In addition, everyone must follow the vaccination protocol and get their booster/vaccination shots whenever possible,” he said.