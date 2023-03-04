Mumbai: City gears up for festival of colours

With Holi coming up, Utkarsh Dalvi ensured that he got his sons to opt for herbal colours. “It is afterall good for health and also the environment,” he said. Holi is a not only celebrated across India but also in some other countries. The Holikadehan (a bonfire) will be held on Monday, followed by colourful Holi the next day.

Holi marks the win of good over evil. As per legend a demon king by the name HIRANYAKASHYAPU (NOT - Harinyakashyapa) had a son, Pralhad. Much to his father's disliking, Pralhad was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashyapu's sister Holika had a boon that fire could not burn her WHEN SHE SAT WITH A BLANKET. She sat with Pralhad hoping that he would die but what happened was exactly opposite where she died and Pralhad was saved by God. Ever since the day is known as Holikadehan where people lit bonfires and pray around it, informed Acharya Shri Sanjay, a priest.

Rangpanchami

In the city, playing of colours will take place on Tuesday while in some other places in north India, it is likely to be played a day later. “Rangpanchami, the fifth day after the Holikadehan, is particularly celebrated in the north. There is a certain tithi due to which some people are not playing colours on Tuesday. However, since the tradition out here is to apply the colour the very next day, we will offer colour to Mata on Tuesday by sticking to the age-old tradition,” said Sandeep Bhat, a priest from Mumbadevi temple.

The Koliwada way of celebrating

With no restrictions this time around, Holi is likely to be more joyous. At Koliwadas where the tradition of lighting bonfires starts even earlier, there will be one on Sunday night. “Each Koliwada has a different culture. In ours, a bonfire is lit on the night prior to the big one that is done by the Patils of the village,” said Vijay Worlikar, one of the Patils of Worli Koliwada and vice chairman of National Association of Fishermen. He added, “Earlier in the villages, people would have a bonfire outside each house after Shivratri. Now that the areas have reduced and different laws set in, we are having only one bonfire before,” said Worlikar.

Bonfire aside, the mood for play is also high if the sales of colours are any indications. “We have had more sales from pre-Covid times of the herbal colours we sell,” said Karan Ganatra, co-owner of KJK traders, Masjid Bandar that makes herbal colours. Ganatra said with growing awareness, most of the buyers prefer herbal colours, which are little expensive.

As young and old celebrate the festival, some will be making a point of having a Holi special for senior citizens too. “We will be celebrating on Monday at homes for elderly with natural colours and flowers,” said Sailesh Mishra, founder president of Silver Innings Group that works for senior citizens.