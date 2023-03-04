Holi 2023: Outsiders 'Not Allowed' at Santiniketan's 'Basanta Bandana' this year

Twitter

Holi, the festival of colours is almost here! This much-loved festival is celebrated across India in different ways. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 in India, except in the state of Maharashtra, where the festival will be celebrated on March 7.

There are various ways of playing the festival that include colours, flowers, water, mud, lathi etc, but using colours is the most common way to play Holi. There are some must visit places in the country, where the festival of colours is celebrated on another level. One such place is West Bengal's Santiniketan.

The festival of Holi is celebrated as Basanta Utsav in West Bengal. The tradition of celebrating the spring festival in Bengal was first started by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan.

Every year, 'Basanta Bandana' festival is celebrated at the Visva-Bharati campus during Holi. This year's festival began on March 2 and will last three days on campus. Eminent Baul singer Purnadas Baul is scheduled to perform there on March 7.

But! This year, no outsiders will be allowed at the much-awaited festival. 'Basanta Utsav' was last open to all in 2019. The event was cancelled in 20202 due to the pandemic. Post pandemic, the event was organised in 2021, 2022 only for students, teachers and employees

Hence, just like the previous two years, 'Basanta Utsav 2023' will be held for only students, teachers, employees, and special invitees.

An official of Visva-Bharati informed news agency TOI that, "the festival will be held according to the tradition and custom of Santiniketan Ashram. No traveller will be allowed to take part in this festival this year."