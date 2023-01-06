Mumbai: City customs sleuths seize narcotics worth ₹ 32 crore in 2 cases | ANI

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday seized cocaine and heroin amounting to over Rs 32 crore in two separate cases, said an official.

The customs seized nearly 4.47 kg heroin worth Rs 31.29 crore in the covers of a document folder while 1.596 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 15.96 crore was hidden in the buttons of clothes.

Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 4.47 kg Heroin valued at Rs 31.29 crores & 1.596 kg Cocaine valued at Rs 15.96 crores in two separate cases. Heroin was concealed in documents folder covers whereas Cocaine was concealed in cloth buttons: Customs pic.twitter.com/rx4YwDtK3K — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

An official said that they have launched a drive against drug smuggling and busted the racket.

They said that the accused have been booked under Sections 8 and 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of the NDPS Act and arrested.

The official said that the narcotic substances were seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.