 Mumbai City Civil And Sessions Bar Association To Abstain From Hearings To Protest Double Murder Of Advocate Couple
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai City Civil And Sessions Bar Association To Abstain From Hearings To Protest Double Murder Of Advocate Couple

Mumbai City Civil And Sessions Bar Association To Abstain From Hearings To Protest Double Murder Of Advocate Couple

The lawyer couple – Rajaram Adhav, 52 and his wife Manisha Adhav, 42 – were killed on January 27 by a group of five men as the couple refused to pay ransom of Rs 5 lakh to one of their clients.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
City Civil & Sessions Court, Mumbai |

Mumbai: The City Civil and Sessions Bar Association on Thursday passed a resolution to abstain from court hearings while the members of the association of Metropolitan Magistrate court would work wearing red ribbons in protest of the double murder of the advocate couple at Rahuri, Ahmednagar.

The lawyer couple – Rajaram Adhav, 52 and his wife Manisha Adhav, 42 – were killed on January 27 by a group of five men as the couple refused to pay ransom of Rs 5 lakh to one of their clients.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Lawyers Beat Up Collectorate Police Post In-Charge In Maharajganj; Video Goes Viral
article-image

In protest of the said incident, the Bar Association at the City Civil and Sessions court condemned the incident and resolved to abstain from work on Friday.

Besides, the association has also resolved to hold a protest march at Azad Maidan demanding enactment of the Advocate Protection Act.

Read Also
Mumbai: Lawyers Urge Bombay High Court For Manual Filing Until E-Filing Glitches Are Fixed
article-image

The lawyers would walk from Azad Maidan to Mantralaya from 10 am to 2:30 pm to show their protest and demand for law for their protection.

In Mumbai, several other district bar associations have also condemned the murder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Proclamation Notice Issued Against Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi

Mumbai News: Proclamation Notice Issued Against Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi

Mumbai: Fake ED Officials Attempt To Extort ₹116 Cr From Omkar Developers, Probe Underway

Mumbai: Fake ED Officials Attempt To Extort ₹116 Cr From Omkar Developers, Probe Underway

Mumbai City Civil And Sessions Bar Association To Abstain From Hearings To Protest Double Murder Of...

Mumbai City Civil And Sessions Bar Association To Abstain From Hearings To Protest Double Murder Of...

Mumbai: Inspired By Delhi's Palika Bazaar, BMC Explores Plans For Underground Markets In City

Mumbai: Inspired By Delhi's Palika Bazaar, BMC Explores Plans For Underground Markets In City

Mumbai: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Grilled By ED For 8 Hrs In Money Laundering Case Linked To Sale Of...

Mumbai: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Grilled By ED For 8 Hrs In Money Laundering Case Linked To Sale Of...