Mumbai City Civil And Sessions Bar Association To Abstain From Hearings To Protest Double Murder Of Advocate Couple

City Civil & Sessions Court, Mumbai |

Mumbai: The City Civil and Sessions Bar Association on Thursday passed a resolution to abstain from court hearings while the members of the association of Metropolitan Magistrate court would work wearing red ribbons in protest of the double murder of the advocate couple at Rahuri, Ahmednagar.

The lawyer couple – Rajaram Adhav, 52 and his wife Manisha Adhav, 42 – were killed on January 27 by a group of five men as the couple refused to pay ransom of Rs 5 lakh to one of their clients.

In protest of the said incident, the Bar Association at the City Civil and Sessions court condemned the incident and resolved to abstain from work on Friday.

Besides, the association has also resolved to hold a protest march at Azad Maidan demanding enactment of the Advocate Protection Act.

The lawyers would walk from Azad Maidan to Mantralaya from 10 am to 2:30 pm to show their protest and demand for law for their protection.

In Mumbai, several other district bar associations have also condemned the murder.