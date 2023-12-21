Mumbai: City Civil And Bar Association Members Declare Hunger Strike Over Controversial Court Transfers To Mazgaon

17-storey, centrally air-conditioned Mazgaon court building | VGP

Mumbai: Members of the City Civil and Bar Association have resolved to go on a hunger strike starting tomorrow for two days in protest against the decision to shift some of the civil and sessions courts to the newly constructed building at Mazgaon.

Ravi Jadhav, the president of the City Civil and Bar Association, stated, "The court has not conveyed any information to the bar or made any communication regarding the shifting of courts from the main building to the newly constructed court at Mazgaon. However, we have gathered that commercial suits, appeals, and revision applications filed against the orders of magistrate courts are likely to be shifted to the newly constructed building."

Rumors about shifting of some courts to Mazgaon court building

On Wednesday, the association wrote a letter expressing concern about the rumors surrounding the shifting of some courts to the Mazgaon court building. The association requested clarification from the office of the Principal Sessions judge regarding the cases and courts to be transferred to the said building.

Members claim that the association has been kept in the dark, and their awareness increased only when they observed some courts winding up records to be shifted to the Mazgaon court. Sources suggest that the courts earmarked for transfer need to be operational in the new Mazgaon building by January 2.

The new 17-storey, centrally air-conditioned Mazgaon court building was inaugurated in April of this year. The building was designed to accommodate 21 magistrate courts and 21 city civil and sessions courts. However, the Bar Association of the City Civil and Sessions Courts opposes the transfer of the civil and sessions courts from the main building premises in Kalaghoda.

Therefore, on Wednesday, the association resolved to go on a hunger strike for two days to protest against the decision.