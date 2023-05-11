Mumbai: Citizens write open letter to CM, Dy CM to save open spaces

CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A few concerned citizens on Wednesday sent an ‘open letter’ to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking his intervention in the open space policy for which there have been allegedly no consultations. Citizens have asked Shinde to ensure that there is no backdoor entry and that it be made mandatory for the BMC to maintain open spaces to avoid land grab and commercialisation. The letter is also addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BMC chief IS Chahal.

Recently, there were news reports of Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar and BJP MP Gopal Shetty seeking the CM’s intervention to lift the stay on open space policy that allows transfer on ‘caretaker and adoption’ basis. The policy was scrapped nearly eight years ago during Fadanvis’s tenure after a demand stemming from misuse of such spaces. On May 4, Shinde had asked Chahal to come up with a final draft by month-end.

Citizens had opposed the “hijacking” policy

As per the letter, concerned citizens said they had opposed the “hijacking” policy, with Fadnavis “wisely staying” it. Among those who have signed the letter are former central information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi, open spaces NGO NAGAR’s trustee Nayana Kathpalia, and others. It raises concerns that encroachments on some prominent plots exist till today in the name of ‘adoption and caretaker’.

Kathpalia said that an advertisement just before the pandemic struck invited suggestions and objections. “We are hopeful that they have been considered. But a consultation with the public should still be done before finalising anything. The BMC has the money to look after openspaces and they have been giving them on contract basis for upkeep. We want checks and balances and eyes on the property. They can form a small group of all stakeholders. Only a gardener’s hut should be allowed and no commercialisation should be permitted,” said Kathpalia

Gandhi said that reasons for “gifting” include non-availability of funds to maintain and supervise. “An institution would do service and maintain these grounds if there is genuine intent,” he said.

The letter has sought revival of the private member’s bill moved by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar to make maintenance and caretaking of public open spaces a mandatory duty of the BMC instead of an optional one. The FPJ tried reaching out to Shinde, Chahal for comment and Shelar on his present stand on open spaces but there was no response.

