Mumbai: Citizens take active participation in Powai marathon

Enthusiastic runners of Powai took to streets of Mumbai on Saturday to participate in the Khasdar Powai Marathon.

The organiser of the marathon, BJP MP Manoj Kotak said, "Sporting events such as the marathon teach values like grit, tenacity, excellence, perseverance, belief, commitment and passion. Marathons play a key role in achieving fitness because everyone can pursue running.”

The Marathon is exemplary in the way it showcases the coming together of an entire city and government and services machinery to make it all happen seamlessly.

With an increase in consciousness about health, running has become an essential sport.

"We provided a thousand litres of water, energy drinks and other facilities like toilets, and medical personnel for runners. Additionally, at the end of the race, all runners are also provided breakfast."

"Managing all these aspects in a green and 100% waste-managed environment has been an achievement that we are proud of," the BJP MP added