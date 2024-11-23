Mumbai: Citizens Face Hardship At SIC, Claim Lack Of Transparency

Maharashtra Information Commission |

Citizens from Mumbai have voiced concerns over troubling practices at the State Information Commission (SIC) offices, which they claim undermine the integrity and efficiency of the institution. These issues severely impact their right to information and call for immediate corrective action.

One of the primary issues highlighted is the lack of transparency in the operations of the SIC. Hearing schedules and updates, known as Roznama, are not consistently uploaded on the official website, leaving citizens uninformed about the status of their cases. This failure in regular communication hampers accessibility and diminishes accountability within the commission. SIC officials could not be contacted for their comment.

Social Activist Mehul Haria On Reports Of Manipulated Proceedings

Further exacerbating these concerns are reports of manipulated proceedings. “There have been instances where the Roznama is signed before the hearings take place, a clear violation of the quasi-judicial process. In a notable case, an individual's absence was incorrectly recorded as presence in an order, a mistake that was only rectified after the individual contested it. Such practices erode trust in the SIC's procedural integrity,” social activist Mehul Haria said.

Additionally, citizens face prolonged delays for their appeals. Second appeal hearings are being delayed by 24 to 36 months, which is a significant setback for those seeking timely resolutions. Moreover, First Appellate Authorities frequently fail to attend hearings, disregarding procedural standards and the General Department (GD) circular. This absenteeism further delays the appeal process and frustrates the citizens' quest for information.

“Another critical concern is the lack of surveillance at the SIC offices. The absence of CCTV cameras means that proceedings are unmonitored, creating an environment prone to malpractice. The lack of oversight makes it difficult to ensure fair and transparent operations,” Haria added.

Commission Falling Short

The commission is also falling short in its compliance with Section 25 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The annual reports for 2022, which should have been finalized and published, remain pending. This non-compliance raises serious questions about the SIC's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Moreover, there are instances of misinterpretation or outright disregard for orders from higher authorities, including the Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Supreme Court. Such practices not only contravene legal precedents but also undermine the authority of these higher judicial bodies.

These cumulative issues are compromising the effectiveness of the SIC and adversely affecting citizens' right to information. It is imperative that the concerned authorities take these grievances seriously, investigate the matters thoroughly, and implement necessary reforms. Ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to judicial processes is crucial for restoring public trust in the State Information Commission.

Citizens are urging the SIC and relevant authorities to address these concerns promptly, ensuring that the commission operates with the integrity and efficiency required to uphold the right to information.

Social Activist Mehul Haria On 17th Annual Report Of The SIC Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Haria said that he was thrilled to announce the 17th annual report (draft) of the SIC Maharashtra is available, despite not being uploaded on the official website. “My consistent efforts have paid off, and I am happy to share this vital information with all the citizens. This draft report provides valuable insights into the performance of RTI in Maharashtra, and I am honoured to have played a role in making it accessible,” he said.

Earlier, Haria and other social activists had raised questions on the working of the SIC and wrote a letter to the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) informing him about the delay in publishing annual reports for two consecutive years. The activists stated that there has been wilful, deliberate and unreasonable delay in publishing the 17th annual report for December 31, 2022 and 18th annual report for December 31, 2023.

Referring the letter written by the CIC to the state chief secretary on May 22, 2024, the activists, Haria and Kamlakar Shenoy, stated that the CIC clearly mentioned about failure in discharging duty by 24 departments of the state government to provide information as required under Section 25 of the RTI Act. Only 10 public authorities have provided with the required data till the date, the letter had stated.