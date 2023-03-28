Mumbai: Citizens can now save marriage certificate online on DigiLocker | File Photo

Mumbai : The citizens can now obtain and save marriage registration certificates online in the official documents app 'DigiLocker', an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The couples who have registered their marriage on January 28, 2016 onwards with the BMC can avail this facility. The number of marriages registered online with BMC is 3,80,494 till March 28.

Marriage registration certificate is an important personal document that is required for passport, visa and many other government documentation. The BMC started marriage registrations from 2010, while the online service for the same was made available from January 2016. Taking one step ahead, the BMC has decided to provide marriage registration certificates in DigiLocker mobile app.

Citizens do not have to carry hard copy of their document

Henceforth, the citizens will not have to carry the hard copy of their marriage registration certificate. But the certificate will be available only after online registration irrespective of the year of marriage. The facility was launched by additional municipal Commissioner (eastern suburbs) Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday evening. Director (Information Technology) Sharad Ughade, Manager (Information Technology) Meenal Shetye and Dennis Fernandes were present on this occasion.

