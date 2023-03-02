Waiting for driving licence card, download it from Digilocker: RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by answering people’s question about the pendency of driving licence cards, the Regional Transport Office had to paste a poster to inform people to download the e-copy of the licence through DigiLocker or M-Parivahan application.

Along with expressing their helplessness over the piling up of pendency of licence and registration cards due to the scarcity of blank cards, the officials said that a large number of people are coming to the office every day to inquire about the cards but have to return empty handed.

"Even we are tired of replying to the people about the shortage of cards, as it has become a routine affair. The office doesn’t have blank cards to print, and there is a backlog of over 18000 cards of driving licences and registration that has been piling up for at least one year," RTO staff said.

Meanwhile, regional transport officer (RTO) Pradeep Sharma has also asked the traffic police officials to consider issuing provisional certificates in place of registration cards and also consider online printing of licences.

"We were receiving complaints from people that traffic cops weren’t considering provisional certificates or online prints of licences during vehicle checks, and people were facing trouble because of this. Considering the situation, we wrote to officials of the traffic police to consider issuing provisional certificates to provide relief to people," Sharma said.

The officials claimed that not only Indore but all transport offices across the state were facing such shortages, which are also increasing the pendency of work as thousands of registration cards and licences are waiting to get printed.

Long queues of applicants in the licencing section

A large number of people faced trouble getting their photos clicked or getting their driving licences at the RTO office on Tuesday, as only one out of four counters was working.

People had to wait for many hours for their work to be completed, while RTO staff claimed that the situation had deteriorated due to a staff shortage.