Mumbai: CISF & Air Intelligence Unit Arrest 2 With ₹10 Lakh Worth Gold At Airport

CSMIA Airport | File photo

Two people were arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Air Intelligence Unit at the Mumbai airport and gold worth Rs10 lakh was seized from them on Wednesday night

Details of case

According to the Customs, a CISF official who was stationed near the glass partition between international and national arrivals, at the end near Duty-Free shops, saw a passenger from the international side, trying to slip something in the gap between two partitions.

"He nabbed the passenger and alerted someone from AIU who nabbed the passenger from the domestic arrivals side. Both the passengers were handed over to AIU. The total goods were a gold chain weighing 100gram and two mobile phones from the bag of the international passenger. Value of goods is approximately Rs10 lakh," said an official.