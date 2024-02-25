Mumbai: Cine Workers' Body Urges CM Shinde To Order Inquiry Into Film City Deaths | Representational Image

The All Indian Cine Workers’ Association has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to order an inquiry into Saturday’s wall collapse in Film City, which led to the death of two workers.

The BMC did not grant Film City, which has a history of accidents, permission to build the 60 feet long and 20 feet high wall, the association’s president, Suresh Gupta, said on Sunday.

Details of fatal incident

Sintu Mandal, 32, and Jaidev Pralhad Biswas, 45, died and Vikram Mandal, 29, was injured when the wall came crashing down on Saturday evening at Film City Gate No 2, Behind Prime Fox Production, Goregaon (East). Sintu Mandal and Biswas were declared dead by the doctor of the 108 ambulance that was sent to the spot, while Vikram Mandal was sent to the HBT Trauma Care Hospital in a private ambulance. He was later discharged from the OPD.

Film City has a history of accidents that have led to the death of several workers, yet action is seldom taken against those responsible for the mishaps, Gupta said.

Read Also Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Dhruv Tara In Film City

“On behalf of the All Indian Cine Workers’ Association, I am demanding the resignation of the managing director of Film City and action against relevant administrative officers. I requested Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to instruct Mumbai Police to file a murder FIR against the culprits and provide a compensation of Rs50 lakh to the families of the deceased workers and Rs20 lakh to the injured one,” he said.