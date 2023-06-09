Mumbai: CIDCO Floats Tender For Design,  Construction And Commissioning Of  Kharghar Turbhe Link Road

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated a tender to appoint a contractor for design, construction and commissioning of “Kharghar Turbhe Link Road” (KTLR) for direct connectivity to the International Corporate Park (ICP) at Kharghar.

The project will establish direct connectivity between the nodes of Vashi, Juinagar and Nerul with the upcoming ICP, planned as a state-of-the-art business hub in Kharghar.

The contractor who will be appointed will have to get environmental clearance, design, procurement, supply, construction, commissioning, testing and setting to work on a complete, fully functioning project KTLR. It has to construct the access/approach road up to and within the site area.

Projects will require forest clearances

The project will require forest clearances, environment clearance, tree cutting, pollution control clearance, co-ordination for land acquisition in forest, MIDC and private land, rehabilitation and resettlement and shifting of utility services including high-tension and low-tension lines.

The appointed contractor will have 12 months to get environmental and forest clearance and 4 years or 48 months for construction of the road including monsoon.

In 2018 the state government had directed MSRDC to prepare a feasibility study report of KTLR and it also directed MIDC and CIDCO to support it for the land and funding of the project. However, the project could not be executed due to some technical issues, including funding, among MIDC, MSRDC and CIDCO. Now, CIDCO is the implementation agency for the project.

The 5.49km road will ease pressure on Sion-Panvel highway

The proposed road and tunnel will start from the Sion-Panvel Highway (opposite Juinagar railway station) and terminate near Gurudwara / Central Park in Kharghar. The link will provide direct connectivity to the upcoming ICP in Sectors 26 and 29 of Kharghar. The total length of the proposed road will be 5.49 km, including the 1.73 km tunnel.

Once the road is ready, it will cut travel time from 30 to 40 minutes to just 10 to 15 minutes to reach Kharghar. It will also release pressure from the Sion-Panvel highway which sees huge traffic congestion during peak hours from Turbhe to Belapur.