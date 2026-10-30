Mumbai: Churchgate GRP Summons Event Management Firm After Drone Crashes On Platform, Injuring Passenger

A passenger suffered a head injury after a drone operating near Wankhede Stadium crashed onto platform 3 at Churchgate station | File Photo

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: The Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) have summoned the event management company responsible for drone operations at Wankhede Stadium after a drone crashed onto a railway platform on Wednesday night, injuring a passenger. Police are investigating how the operators lost control of the device.

Event Management Firm Summoned

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Kesarkar said the organisers should have exercised tighter supervision. “We have traced the firm and called its management in to record their statements. Permission for the event was taken by the event management company, but the person at the controls lost command of the drone, which is why it came down on railway property,” he said.

According to the GRP, the incident occurred around 8.15 pm at the Virar end of platform 3 at Churchgate station.

Passenger Injured In Drone Crash

The injured passenger, identified as Hemant Mahotsavkar, 37, was standing on the platform when the drone struck his forehead and head, causing bleeding.

Fellow passengers alerted the GRP helpline, following which Mahotsavkar received medical treatment at GT Hospital. Kesarkar said he was discharged the same night after receiving a few stitches.

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GRP Examines Drones

The GRP have taken custody of both drones involved in the incident and are examining whether a mechanical fault caused them to crash.

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