Mumbai: Christmas with a native feel

Mumbai: As Christmas draws closer, Jubel D'Cruz is enjoying the added joy this festive season, with carols in the East Indian Marathi dialect or just Marathi. The pomp and consciousness with which the East Indian community is relating to and reliving the native culture have been growing over a period of time.

“We were singing or listening to Christmas carols in East Indian Marathi when we went around in our homes or locality. In the night, we too went around, visiting homes singing carols in East Indian,” said Mr D'Cruz, an East Indian and resident of Sion. He is not the only one. Peter Rodriguez, an East Indian from IC Colony, goes around with his group singing carols in “shudh Marathi”. “We have been singing carols in the shudh Marathi for long. There have been a few carols but now people are working towards increasing the number,” said Mr Rodriguez.

Although masses and carol singing in English, Marathi, and Konkani have been around for long, celebrations in the East Indian Marathi dialects have been increasingly talked about and promoted by community members. “Those singing carols have added new ones in East Indian Marathi dialect and are doing it more professionally by recording them in studios and uploading clips on social media, allowing a wider audience to tune in,” said Alphi D'Souza of the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat which looks to preserve the East Indian culture.

'Sum Sum Raat' and 'Sun Aaila Natal' are among those that have been popular this time, with the former being the Marathi version of 'Silent Night'. “I sung carols and put them on Youtube and social media so that more people can listen to them,” said Cromption Texeira, who is credited to have sung many carols in East Indian Marathi.

Part of promoting the native culture also sees Christmas being celebrated as 'Sarvajanik Christ Mahotsav' by putting up lights and stars in gaothans, along with other decorations at the entrance of villages, festivals and competitions that involve local dress like Navvari Lugras and food delicacies like fugiyas, vindalooo and sorpotel, among others. “This year we are also having crib-making competitions. We have already done a food festival,” said D'Souza.

“Carols and masses in churches have been happening in English, Marathi and Konkani for long, as per strength of the local population in respective parishes. We are all for preserving culture,” said Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay.