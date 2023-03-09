Mumbai: Christian's protests against chapel demolition in Santacruz

Several members of the Christian community in Mumbai held a peaceful protest at the Vakola police station in Santacruz (East) on Thursday over the appeal for an FIR against Shivalik builders for allegedly demolishing a chapel in the area.

The protesters alleged that the staff of the builder illegally trespassed into the premises of St Francis Xavier Chapel, built in 1966 at Golibar, Santacruz (East), and removed the statue of St Francis Xavier after which the roof of the chapel was demolished.

The protesters also alleged that the land belongs to the defence forces and there has been no NOC obtained by the developer.

According to the police, however, the land legally belongs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and they have taken over possession to construct a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project.

“We are investigating the matter and urge citizens to cooperate,” said a senior police officer.

