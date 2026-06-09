Mumbai: Christian Group Seeks Probe Into Alleged Vandalism Of Jesus Christ Statue In Worli

Alleged Damage To Jesus Christ Statue In Worli Triggers Demand For Police Action And Detailed Investigation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 8: A statue of Jesus Christ was allegedly vandalised at Gopal Nagar near Mahinder Tower in Worli on Sunday evening.

The incident shocked the local community, which asked the police to register a criminal case in the matter. In a complaint addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and copied to senior state authorities, including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Watchdog Foundation expressed concern over what it described as a deliberate act targeting a sacred Christian symbol.

Details of the alleged vandalism

According to the complaint, unidentified individuals allegedly vandalised the statue at around 7 p.m. on June 7, causing damage and provoking distress among local Christians and residents.

The organisation stated that the statue is an important symbol of faith and devotion and that any attack on such religious icons deeply hurts the sentiments of the community.

The foundation said that the incident should not be viewed merely as an act of vandalism but as a matter with wider implications for communal harmony. It warned that repeated attacks on Christian religious symbols, including statues and crosses, have raised concerns within the community about a possible pattern of targeted acts.

Call for police action

In the representation, the organisation called upon police authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws. It also urged investigators to identify and prosecute those responsible and to take preventive measures against similar incidents in the future.

The complaint emphasised that India’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and the right of citizens to profess and practise their faith without fear. It argued that acts of desecration against religious symbols undermine communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.

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The representation was submitted by Watchdog Foundation trustees Nicholas Almeida and Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, who appealed for swift and stringent action to reassure the Christian community and uphold the rule of law.

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