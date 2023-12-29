Mumbai: Christian Community Urge PM Modi To Invite Pope Francis To India In 2024

Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Christmas Day. |

After Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Christmas Day. Community groups in Mumbai have appealed to PM Modi to invite Pope Francis, head of the 1.4 billion-member Roman Catholic Church, to India in 2024. Pope John Paul II was the last Pope to have visited India, having done so in 1999.

Gracias was part of a group of religious, business, and community leaders from across the country who were invited to the Prime Minister's residence for Christmas. Talking about the meeting later, Gracias said, "I was happy that I came. Everybody is feeling like one family. I was particularly happy with the Prime Minister's attitude, warmth, friendliness. He spoke about the contribution of the Christian community.

"Wish that govt invite Pope Francis to visit India in 2024"

"Christian groups said that Modi recently met Pope Francis during the G20 Summit in Rome. Mumbai-based Watchdog Foundation said it was heartening to see the positive exchange of thoughts on a wide range of issues. 'In light of this, we would like to express our collective eagerness for the Indian government to extend an official invitation to Pope Francis to visit India in the coming year 2024," said the group in its letter to Modi.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Advocate Vivian D’Souza of the Watchdog Foundation said, "Our views are profound. We expect Modi to call the Pope to India. It will be a reassurance to the community considering what is going on," said D'Souza. "The Roman Catholic Church is the biggest Christian denomination and asking the leader to come to India is the right thing. The visit from the Pope is anytime due, considering that the last vist by a Pope was in 1999."

Pope has talked about his wish to visit India

Pope Francis himself has talked about his wish to visit India. During one press conference, he is reported to have said, "I think India will be next, next year." The Watchdog Foundation has appealed to the Prime Minister to send an official invitation to Pope Francis.

"We extend our heartfelt greetings to you and commend your thoughtful initiative of hosting Christian religious leaders and eminent personalities from diverse fields at your residence to celebrate the Christmas Festival. It reflects your commitment to fostering unity and understanding among different communities in our great nation," said the letter, adding that the Pope's visit would be significant not only for the Christian community but for the country, fostering interfaith dialogue and cultural exchange, apart from strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Vatican City, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, and India.

PM Modi thanks Gracias

During the meeting, Modi thanked Gracias for traveling from Mumbai for the function. Modi said that Christmas is a day when Jesus Christ's birthday is celebrated. "It is also an opportunity to think about his message and values. The Holy Bible says that God has given us resources that should be shared." Modi also talked about the contribution made by Christian communities in the country's health and education sectors.Delegates talked about the impression Modi had made on them. "I was so impressed. How well he (Modi) connected with the speakers' speeches. He responded to some of them," said a delegate.