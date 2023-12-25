 PM Modi Praises Christian Community At Christmas Event Held At His Residence, Says India Acknowledges Its Contribution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Praises Christian Community At Christmas Event Held At His Residence, Says India Acknowledges Its Contribution

PM Modi Praises Christian Community At Christmas Event Held At His Residence, Says India Acknowledges Its Contribution

Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on Monday for its role in giving direction to the society and sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this.

In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said.

Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all.

These values are serving as a "guiding light" in his government's development journey, the prime minister said, and also noted that the Upanishads, considered the fount of Hindi philosophy, also focused on realising the absolute truth like the Bible.

People can focus on their shared values and heritage to move forward, and the spirit of cooperation and coordination, coupled with the spirit of "sabka prayas", can take the country to a new height, Modi said.

Read Also
PM Modi Engages with J&K Youth In Inspirational Exchange
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Praises Christian Community At Christmas Event Held At His Residence, Says India...

PM Modi Praises Christian Community At Christmas Event Held At His Residence, Says India...

From New Signboards To Lord Ram's Murals On Walls, Here's How Ayodhya Railway Station Looks Ahead Of...

From New Signboards To Lord Ram's Murals On Walls, Here's How Ayodhya Railway Station Looks Ahead Of...

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals...

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed In Encouter In Dantewada; Arms, Ammunition Recovered (Visuals...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Desert...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-12-2023, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Desert...

COVID-19 Update: India Logs Fresh 63 Cases Of JN.1 Variant, Crosses 4,000 Mark

COVID-19 Update: India Logs Fresh 63 Cases Of JN.1 Variant, Crosses 4,000 Mark