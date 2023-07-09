Mumbai: Christian Community Jumps Into UCC Debate

The Christian community in Mumbai has also jumped into the debate of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A meeting was organised by Samast Christi Samaj on Saturday, with another scheduled in the coming week by the Bombay Catholic Sabha. The issue is being debated among citizens and many are looking to write to the Law Commission.

Sandeep Gaikwad, president (legal committee) and legal advisor of Samast Christi Samaj, said, “When we talk of UCC, we are not sure exactly what it entails. Does it mean that marriages being solemnised as per Christian faith will henceforth not happen the way it happens right now? This is one of the apprehensions in the minds of the community.” The Christi Samaj meeting was held at Parel and was open to all denominations of the Christian faith.

Still unclear what UCC entails

The upcoming Bombay Catholic Sabha looks to have speakers give information about the ways in which UCC could impact the community. Dolphy D’Souza from the Catholic Sabha said, “As of now there is no draft. We want to first understand what exactly they are looking to have. There are other ways in which gender justice can be tackled. The issue needs very wide consultation and only then should they go ahead with it. But what exactly it will cover needs to be communicated and consultations done before the government moves ahead on it.”

Fr. Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of Archdiocese of Bombay, said, "The Church is not opposed to the Unified Civil Code but at the same time it feels that all stakeholders should be taken into confidence while drafting it. There should be representation from all the communities otherwise it might seem like a majoritarian approach in which one particular minority group is being targeted."

