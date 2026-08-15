Mumbai: Chincholi Bunder Road Widening Delay Raises Safety Concerns Amid Encroachments In Malad

Pending road widening and alleged encroachments on Chincholi Bunder Road have raised safety concerns in Malad | File Photo

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The long-pending widening and curvature improvement of Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad (West) has raised fresh safety concerns, with residents facing traffic congestion and pedestrian hazards amid alleged illegal constructions and encroachments.

Despite the approval of an 18.30-metre Regular Line (R.L.) road and a 36.60-metre realigned Development Plan (D.P.) road, the project has remained pending for several years.

Encroachments Add To Safety Concerns

According to complaints submitted to the BMC, unauthorised constructions, extensions and lofts, along with encroachments on public footpaths, have further reduced the effective road space.

Tables, counters and other materials placed outside commercial establishments have allegedly blocked footpaths, forcing pedestrians to use the carriageway and adding to traffic congestion. The issue has also raised concerns over accident risks, particularly on a road used by a large number of daily commuters and residents.

Social activist Manoj Jayanath Yadav has submitted a detailed complaint to the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC's P/North Ward, besides making separate representations to the civic Health Department and Building & Factory Department.

He has sought immediate implementation of the sanctioned road widening project, removal of encroachments and action against unauthorised constructions.

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Complaints Over Commercial Establishments

Yadav has also alleged that some hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments along the road may be operating without mandatory civic licences and that certain establishments have raised concerns related to hygiene and food safety. He has urged the civic administration to verify the complaints and take action wherever violations are established.

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