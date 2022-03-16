Mumbai: Children wait for COVID-19 jab at centres as CoWin portal not updated

Children of the age group 12-14 years and their parents have been waiting for almost 2 hours after reaching the vaccination centers in Mumbai as the CoWin portal has not been updated by the central government for vaccinations of this age group.

The Maharashtra government authorities have told the vaccination centers to hold the vaccination until further update is given by them.

Shilpa Jain, a parent at the NESCO jumbo vaccination Center, Goregaon, said, “I came almost an hour ago but the vaccination hasn’t started. This is the only center in Goregaon area for this age group so there could be more crowd coming in from tomorrow so I will wait here today till my daughter gets vaccinated. It’s not easy to keep coming here everyday, I hope the government gives a go ahead for the vaccination soon.”

However, the covid vaccination centers did not see a large number on the first day of the vaccination for this age group.

The Union Health Ministry announced that the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday. However, the CoWin portal for this age group has not been updated yet to begin the vaccination.

The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

