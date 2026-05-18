Mumbai: Chembur Residents Upset Over Month-Long Closure Of BMC Swimming Pool Amid Leakage Issue; Official Blames Water Cut For Delay In Reopening

Chembur Residents Upset Over Month-Long Closure of BMC Swimming Pool Amid Leakage Issue; Officials Blame Mumbai Water Cut | Representational Image

Mumbai: Around 5,000 members of BMC-run General Arun Kumar Vaidya have raised concerns about the abrupt closure of the Chembur swimming pool for nearly a month over an alleged leakage issue. Residents alleged that although the pool has remained shut since mid-April, no visible repair work has been carried out at the site. Not just this, they also claimed that the exact source of the leakage has also not been identified yet.

According to a Hindustan Times report, one of the members said the Chembur pool was initially supposed to remain closed for only two days from April 15 for maintenance work, but it was extended. Adding to his woes, he said he had already paid an annual membership fee of over Rs 11,000 for himself and his daughter.

BMC Gives Option To Use Nearby Pools

While speaking to HT, a member added that though the BMC has asked members to opt for civi-run pools near Dadar and Vikhroli till the closure, he informed that the Dadar facility is too far, while members were reportedly not permitted to use the Vikhroli pool.

Officials Respond To Members’ Complaints

Ajit Ambi, the deputy municipal commissioner, who is in charge of in charge of gardens and swimming pools, explained that the Chembur swimming pool, built in 2018, developed leakages within eight years, adding that repairing has been difficult because the entire pipeline network is located beneath the pool.

He also added that the civic body has been working on the issue for a month, with a contractor already appointed and three inspection visits also conducted.

In addition to this, he also informed that the city's 10 per cent water cut worsened the situation, as he said that the pool was losing water because of major leakages, and the water level using borewell water could not be maintained, as it was unhygienic.

Speaking on the members' allegation that no leakage has been detected, the official clarified that detecting the leakages also requires large amounts of tanker water, but amid the water shortage, the hydraulic department could provide only one tanker instead of the required four.

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