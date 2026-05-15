Mumbai’s 10 Per Cent Supply Cut Begins: BMC Warns Of Strict Action Against Illegal Water Pumping

Mumbai’s 10% Supply Cut Starts As BMC Cracks Down On Illegal Pumping | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 15: As the pre-monsoon 10% water cut began in Mumbai from May 15, the BMC administration has directed the Hydraulics Department to ensure that water supply is provided at regular intervals and with sufficient pressure during the water cut period.

Micro-level action plan to be prepared

To ensure minimal inconvenience to citizens, an action plan will be prepared after reviewing the areas and localities where problems are likely to arise due to the water cut, and measures will be planned at a micro level, area-wise and ward-wise.

The administration has also directed the water supply department to take strict action against those who pump water by installing electric motors (pumps) on water channels or directly on pipe connections without authorisation. Violators will face penal action and criminal cases.

The BMC has implemented the water cut considering the impact of El Niño climatic conditions, due to which below-average rainfall is predicted this year. The precautionary measure has been taken to ensure water storage remains available till August 18.

Mumbai’s daily water requirement is 4,200 MLD; however, it receives 3,800 MLD as a substantial quantity is wasted due to leakages and thefts.

Special focus on vulnerable areas

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that due to the 10% reduction in water supply, distribution problems may arise in various places such as hilly areas, remote areas, and areas with short supply periods.

“Special care needs to be taken to ensure that water supply is smooth in these areas and that citizens are not inconvenienced. The sub-engineers and assistant engineers who are at the actual work site have accurate information about the geographical structure and the water distribution system. Based on that, a proactive review will be made at the micro level for precautionary measures and actions,” Bangar said.

Bangar has also directed the water supply department to prepare and present a detailed plan next week on actions to be taken in case water distribution problems are encountered.

Action against illegal water pumping

Bangar highlighted that complaints are being received regarding low-pressure water supply in some areas and that during recent inspections conducted by the municipal administration, it was observed that some citizens were pumping excess water by installing electric motors directly on water channels and pipe connections.

Due to this, difficulties arise for citizens in other areas in getting water with sufficient pressure. He stressed that rules must be followed so that all citizens have equal access to water during the water cut.

“It is a punishable offence to pump water by installing an electric motor on water channels or directly on the tap. Such acts create additional stress on the water supply system and also increase the risk of mixing contaminated water in some places. Widespread awareness should be created among citizens in this regard and such acts should be discouraged,” Bangar said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 10 Per Cent Water Cut From May 15 Amid Falling Reservoir Levels

“If an unauthorised electric motor is found, the motor will be seized after taking punitive action against the concerned. The water supply through the tap of those who repeatedly violate the rules will be disconnected. Also, citizens will be informed that along with punitive action, a criminal case will also be registered against the concerned,” he added.

The water storage of seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai as of Friday 6 am was 21.91%

Total capacity 14,47,363 ML

Water levels in each of the seven reservoirs as of Friday 6 am

Upper Vaitarna - 11.93%

Modak Sagar - 33.57%

Tansa - 16.97%

Middle Vaitarna - 27.84%

Bhatsa - 21.21%

Vihar - 49.36%

Tulsi - 32.04%

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/