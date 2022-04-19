Mumbai: Chembur police yet to identify attackers in BJP's 'Pol Khol' campaign bus attack, investigation underway

Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Pol Khol' campaign bus was attacked by unidentified persons in Chembur area on Tuesday, April 19 at around 11am.

The senior police inspector of Chembur Jaykumar Baburao Suryawanshi while speaking with FPJ said that the attackers has not been identified yet and the investigation is underway.



The bus in which was halted in Chembur was to be shown the green signal today at around 11am by senior leader of BJP Praveen Darekar and Prasad Lad.

The BJP ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections launched the party Pol Khol campaign with a screen mounted on a mobile van beaming speeches of BJP MLA's on the alleged corruption in the civic body.



Earlier BJP Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha asked the party workers to go door to door explaining the corruption in the BMC that is resulting in poor quality of life for Mumbaikars. The Pol Khol campaign that will see the van across the city was launched in a by lane close to Patra chawl in ward no.58 in Goregaon (West).



According to senior leader from BJP atleast 40 buses will be used for the Pol Khol campaign.



Praveen Darekar while speaking with the media about the incident said, " I think that the Shiv Sena party workers will be involved in the Pol Khol campaign bus breaking incident. Police should immediately identity all those who have been involved in attacking the bus and they should be arrested immediately. If they will not be arrested on priority basis than we will protest."

