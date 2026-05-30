Mumbai: Chembur Police Case Falls Flat As Court Clears Man In Codeine Cough Syrup Seizure | Representational Image

The special NDPS court has acquitted 39-year-old Sajid Choudhary

resident of Sewree, booked in January 2024 by Chembur police after he

was allegedly found with 14 bottles of Phensirest cough syrup. The

court acquitted him, holding that the seized quantity constituted a

prohibited quantity under the law.



It is claimed that On January 16, 2023, a team of Chembur police

station was patrolling to keep a check on narcotic related activities

in the area. At about 8:30 pm, the team of officers reached a fast

food corner located near Subhash Nagar. The team at that time noticed

the accused carrying a white nylon bag and behaving in a suspicious

manner.



The man identified himself as Sajid Choudhary. When police searched

the bag, it contained 14 bottles of Phensirest cough syrup. The

prosecution claimed that upon careful examination of the said bottles,

it was found that each bottle contained Codeine Phosphate. Thereafter,

all 14 bottles were packed in a carton box and sealed with cello tape.





The police when confronted about the license for the medicines or the

purpose of carrying such medicines, Choudhary allegedly could not give

any reply. Hence he was prosecuted for possession of a narcotic

substance.



The prosecution had during the trial examined seven witnesses and

contended that the accused was found in possession of a narcotic

substance. The defence lawyer Devashish Dhanjode, had denied the

allegations.



The court however, accepted the contention that the defence had said,

“the prosecution has not adduced any convincing evidence to establish

conscious possession and intention to sell the alleged contraband

beyond reasonable doubt. Except alleged oral disclosure attributed to

the accused before police officers, there is no independent evidence

to establish that the accused was carrying the bottles for sale or

trafficking purpose.”



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“No customer, no call detail records, no licence verification report

and no investigation regarding source of procurement of cough syrup

bottles has been placed on record. Admittedly, the seized bottles were

medicinal cough syrup bottles and not pure narcotic substance,” the

court said adding that though the Chemical Analyzer opined presence of

Codeine, the prosecution failed to establish actual quantity of

narcotic content contained therein and whether the seized quantity

constituted prohibited quantity as per the law.



The investigation appears to have been conducted in a casual and

perfunctory manner without ensuring strict compliance of mandatory

safeguards contemplated under the statute, the court said acquitting

Choudhary.

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