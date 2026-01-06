Mumbai: Chartered Accountant Loses ₹29.55 Lakh In Dahisar Property Scam By Fake Owner & Broker | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based chartered accountant was cheated of Rs 29.55 lakh in a property scam after fraudsters posed as the owner and broker of a flat in Dahisar West.

About The Case

Hitesh Gondvilya was looking to buy a home. In August, he saw an online advertisement for a flat in Rawalpindi, Dahisar West, listed at Rs1.05 crore. He contacted the number provided and was directed by an agent named Aditya to view the property.

On August 23, Gondvilya visited the flat and decided to proceed. Aditya then introduced Deepak Shah as the broker and Rajesh Jain as the supposed owner. The buyer agreed to a payment plan that included an Rs 80 lakh loan and a cash component. He paid Rs 29.55 lakh to the trio.

However, the accused kept delaying the registration process, which raised Gondvilya’s suspicions. He checked the flat’s documents at the tehsil office and found that the flat belonged to a different owner altogether.

