 Mumbai: Chartered Accountant Loses ₹29.55 Lakh In Dahisar Property Scam By Fake Owner & Broker
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Chartered Accountant Loses ₹29.55 Lakh In Dahisar Property Scam By Fake Owner & Broker

Mumbai: Chartered Accountant Loses ₹29.55 Lakh In Dahisar Property Scam By Fake Owner & Broker

A Mumbai chartered accountant, Hitesh Gondvilya, was cheated of Rs 29.55 lakh in a property scam in Dahisar West. Fraudsters posing as the flat’s owner and broker convinced him to pay part of the Rs1.05 crore price. Suspecting delays, he verified documents and discovered the flat belonged to someone else, exposing the scam.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Chartered Accountant Loses ₹29.55 Lakh In Dahisar Property Scam By Fake Owner & Broker | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based chartered accountant was cheated of Rs 29.55 lakh in a property scam after fraudsters posed as the owner and broker of a flat in Dahisar West.

About The Case

Hitesh Gondvilya was looking to buy a home. In August, he saw an online advertisement for a flat in Rawalpindi, Dahisar West, listed at Rs1.05 crore. He contacted the number provided and was directed by an agent named Aditya to view the property.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Directs MTDC-Registered Hotels, Resorts To Be Stray Dog-Free
article-image

On August 23, Gondvilya visited the flat and decided to proceed. Aditya then introduced Deepak Shah as the broker and Rajesh Jain as the supposed owner. The buyer agreed to a payment plan that included an Rs 80 lakh loan and a cash component. He paid Rs 29.55 lakh to the trio.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Bust Fake Degree Racket: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging Marksheets, Certificates Since 2015
Mumbai Police Bust Fake Degree Racket: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging Marksheets, Certificates Since 2015
Tamil Nadu Deepam Row: Madras HC Upholds Ruling Allowing Lighting Of Lamp On 'Deepathoon' Atop Thiruparankundram Hills
Tamil Nadu Deepam Row: Madras HC Upholds Ruling Allowing Lighting Of Lamp On 'Deepathoon' Atop Thiruparankundram Hills
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Assault 2 Individuals During Dahisar West Campaign Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls, FIR Filed
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Assault 2 Individuals During Dahisar West Campaign Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls, FIR Filed
Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower
Sensex & Nifty Slip Slightly In Early Trade, Oil & Gas Stocks Drag Markets Lower

However, the accused kept delaying the registration process, which raised Gondvilya’s suspicions. He checked the flat’s documents at the tehsil office and found that the flat belonged to a different owner altogether.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Bust Fake Degree Racket: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging Marksheets, Certificates...

Mumbai Police Bust Fake Degree Racket: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging Marksheets, Certificates...

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Assault 2 Individuals During Dahisar West Campaign...

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Assault 2 Individuals During Dahisar West Campaign...

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Of Her Building In Malad; Probe Underway

Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Of Her Building In Malad; Probe Underway

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple To Be Closed For Five Days For Ganesh Jayanti; Here's Why?

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple To Be Closed For Five Days For Ganesh Jayanti; Here's Why?

Mumbai: Chartered Accountant Loses ₹29.55 Lakh In Dahisar Property Scam By Fake Owner & Broker

Mumbai: Chartered Accountant Loses ₹29.55 Lakh In Dahisar Property Scam By Fake Owner & Broker