Maharashtra Govt Directs MTDC-Registered Hotels, Resorts To Be Stray Dog-Free | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has directed all resorts, hotels, motels, and homestays registered with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to ensure they remain free of stray dogs. In a government resolution (GR) issued by the Tourism Department on Monday, the state appointed six regional deputy directors from the Directorate of Tourism as nodal officers to implement the order.

These accommodation facilities, located within the jurisdictions of village panchayats, municipal councils, and municipal corporations, must coordinate with local bodies to prevent any human–stray dog conflict in these areas.

The joint director of tourism has been designated as the regulatory authority to monitor compliance. The order aligns with a Supreme Court judgment delivered in November last year and requires nodal officers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Similar directives were previously issued by the School Education, Public Works Department (PWD), and Sports Departments to make schools, public infrastructure, and sports facilities stray-dog free.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/