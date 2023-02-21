e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Chaos after change of 12-car local halt mark

On Monday morning, several commuters waiting for their trains according to earlier coach positions were shocked when the train stopped three coaches ahead.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 01:03 AM IST
Representational image |
The Central Railway (CR) authorities changed the 'halt mark' of 12-car fast local services plying towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday, creating confusion among regular commuters. On Monday morning, several commuters waiting for their trains according to earlier coach positions were shocked when the train stopped three coaches ahead.

According to a CR official, the decision was taken as the 'halt marks' for 15-car and 12-car 'up' fast local trains were different, which created a lot of operational problems. “We are making repeated announcements in this regard and also adequate RPF personnel and staff have been deployed to inform passengers.

Passengers, meanwhile, expressed their displeasure at the sudden change without any prior intimation.

