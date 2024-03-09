Mumbai: Chairperson Of MSCPCR & Advocate Susieben Shah Innaugrate Hirkani Kaksh In Dadar On Women's Day

FPJ

On the eve of Women's Day, ( 7th March ) Advocate Susieben Shah, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), inaugurated a 'Hirkani Kaksh' or creche in the Dadar State Transport Corporation bus stand. Shah also said that two more creches would come up in Parel and Kurla bud stands.

While speaking at the inauguration, Shah said the creche will help women a great deal. "The Hirkani Kaksh will prove to be extremely useful for women. There is always a question in the minds of working and travelling women about feeding the child in public. Such facilities should be there in every bud stand.

Considering the creche's need, two more Hirkani Kaksh will come up shortly in Parel and Kurla bus stands," she added.

Facility To Help Women, Claims WCD Officer

The Hirkani Kaksh has been developed by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department in association with State Transport and will have several facilities such as cots, toys, filtered water supply and television. Shobha Shelar, WCD officer, said the facility will help women attend to their respective children better while waiting for their buses.

Shah also interacted with passengers at the Dadar bus stand stand and learnt about their problems. Shah assured them to look into the problems and try to address them at the earliest.

Travel For Senior Citizen Free Of Cost

Shah will Urge CM for free travel for citizens above 65 years

"Senior citizens have toiled all their lives. They should get a discount at least on travel in the evening of their life. They deserve to travel across the state freely. "Currently, Maharashtra State Transport Corporation ( MSRTC) has offered free travel concessions to senior citizens above 75 years. I will urge the Chief Minister to reduce the age limit to 65 years." said Shah. Maharashtra State Transport Corporation running more than 14000 buses daily accross the state. On average 55 lakh passengers daily using the bus services provided by the MSRTC.