Mumbai: Chair buyer wins Rs3k mental harassment compensation

Mumbai: A district consumer commission has directed a furniture provider to pay Rs3,000 compensation towards mental harassment and litigation cost for not supplying a chair as per the complainant's preference. It has also ordered a refund Rs1,000 – with 9% interest – which was paid in advance for the order of three chairs. Interestingly, the applicant had sought Rs65,000 in compensation but the commission felt that the amount was much higher with regards to the issue.

In the submission before the commission, the Kandivali resident said that he had placed the order in 2020. Of three chairs, just one was delivered and that, too, after the intervention of police. However, the delivered item was of a different company and colour as sought.

Irked, the man shot a complaint letter to the furniture provider but the latter didn't respond. When the matter reached the commission, notices were sent to the opponent but they, too, went unheard. So, an ex-parte order was passed.

During the hearing, the commission said that since the furniture provider didn't respond to the allegations, the complaint went uncontested. Passed on Dec 28, the order held the opponent responsible for deficient service by not supplying the chair as per the order preference.