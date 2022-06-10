Mumbai: Central Railway's RPF save 31 lives with their alertness between January and May

File Photo

The Railway Protection Force of Central Railway has saved 31 lives in the last 5 months (January to May 2022). Out of these 31 incidents, 16 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered on Mumbai Division alone while 6 cases each of lifesaving incidents registered on Bhusaval and Nagpur Division, two cases of lifesaving incidents on Pune Division and one case of lifesaving incident was registered with Solapur Division.

During the year 2021 also the RPF personnel of Central Railway saved life of 52 passengers out of which 35 cases of lifesaving were registered on Mumbai Division itself. In addition to that in 2019 the authorities on the Central Railway saved 22 passengers and 13 passengers in 2020 .

"Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" have saved 31 lives so far over Central Railway from January to May 2022, at times even risking their own life. Some visuals of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular and have gone viral on social media," said an officer of CR adding that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always on the forefront and keep a round the clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway properties, but also saving lives of passengers with the help of others on-duty railway staff.

The alert RPF personnel in most cases have saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains. At times lives have been saved while attempting suicide due to various personal reasons. But in the end, this act of lifesaving results in jubilation, happiness and gratitude beyond words towards the RPF personnel.

"These soldiers of the RPF face diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extreme violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises, retrieving of passengers’ luggage etc. Amidst all this they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers," said officials.

Similarly, ladies RPF personnel, who currently form about 9% of total strength, go out of the way to help pregnant women, who go into labour during their train journeys, in childbirth under “Operation Matrishakti”.