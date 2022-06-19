Mumbai: Central Railway's restaurant on wheels gets overwhelming response from public

Photo: File Image

Bogie-Wogie, the first ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ of CR (opened at CSMT Mumbai on 18th October 2021) has become a landmark eating house in the area with approximate 60,000 visitors from its opening to date. 'Bogie-Wogie' is a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodates 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables.

The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that diners can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting. It is a modified coach mounted on rails, located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at CSMT.

"Not only students but people also visiting with family," said the operator of Bogie-Wogie adding that on average daily over 200 persons visit here.

After Bogie-Wogie, the Central Railway started another 'Restaurant on Wheels’ at Nagpur.

"After CSMT, a similar restaurant coach mounted on rails outside Nagpur railway station which was opened on 3rd February 2022. The exact look of a Railway Coach has been provided to the restaurant coach. While decorating the coach, important places of Nagpur city have been considered. Also, the original colour and design of the coach has been maintained. This restaurant with 10 tables and accommodating 40 patrons have had approximate 30,000 visitors to date," said a CR official.

"These restaurants offer North, South, continental and other cuisines and the rates and menu are decided by Licensee and approved by Railways are as per market rates" he added.

Keep in mind the response of Bogie-Wogie, Railway plans to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri stations in the Mumbai division and at Akurdi, Baramati, Chinchwad and Miraj stations in the Pune Division. These 'Restaurant on Wheels' themes are a superb example of passenger-friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas for revenue generation.

Read Also Western Railway opens new ticket booking office on east side of Bandra station