Western Railway opens new ticket booking office on east side of Bandra station

For the convenience of commuters and to facilitate ease in purchase of tickets, a new ticket Booking Office has been opened at Bandra (East) on the South Foot Over Bridge. According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the booking office was opened on June 14. This booking office consists of 4 counters including one window which is Divyang friendly. With a total area of 195 sqm, the queuing area is 120 sqm & has a 75 sqm pathway, it has been constructed at a cost of approx. Rs. 1 crore. This booking office will prove beneficial, especially, to the commuters coming from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) & Kalanagar area. With this new booking office, there are now three booking offices at Bandra with the Main booking office located at West side while the other two are at East side, one at North east FOB deck and the other being the new Booking office at South FOB.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)