Mumbai: Central railways record breakthrough loading figures from April to December 2022 | Photo: PTI/Representative

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) achieved best ever loading figures of 58.45 million tons. The feat was achieved during the period of April to December 2022.

Central Railways witnessed 6.16% increase in freight loading over same period last year.

It also registerd best ever monthly automobile loading of 116 rakes on Central Railway with a 7.4 % increase in NTKMs in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.

Freight revenue increased

The Central Railways recorded a freight revenue of Rs.795.40 crore in December 2022 which was increased by 9.83% over Rs. 724.24 crore in December 2021.

Best ever loading recorded

Central Railway’s Freight Loading of 58.45 million ton during the period from April to December 2022 was named as the Best Ever loading with an increase of 6.16% over the 55.05 million ton in the same period of FY 2021-22.

As per reports, 7.52 million tonnes of freight were loaded in the month of December-2022 as against 7.21 million tonnes in December-2021 registering an increase of 4.19%.

NTKM increased

Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKMs) increased by 7.4 % in the month of December 2022 as compared to December 2021. In terms of freight revenue, CR achieved 9.83% increase from Rs.724.24 crore in December 2021 to Rs.795.40 crore in December 2022.

116 rakes of Automobiles were loaded by Central Railway in December 2022 as compared to 51 rakes loaded in December 2021 which is the best ever monthly automobile loading on Central Railway.

Rakes of containers loaded increased

CR loaded 755 rakes of containers in December 2022 as compared to 724 rakes of containers in December 2021. 132 rakes of iron & steel have been loaded in December 2022 as compared to 83 rakes in December 2021. 210 rakes of petroleum products have been loaded in December 2022 as compared to 188 rakes loaded in December 2021. 216 rakes of Cement have been loaded in December 2022 as compared to 199 rakes loaded in December 2021. 123 rakes of fertilizer have been loaded in in December 2022 as compared to 100 rakes during the corresponding month last year.

Nagpur Division loaded 29 rakes of Iron Ore from Balharshah in December 2022 as compared to none in December 2021. 30 rakes of imported coal have been loaded by Mumbai Division in December 2022.

This year also saw the addition of new commodity viz. potatoes in the commodity basket of CR with the first rake loaded from Hirdagarh on Nagpur division.